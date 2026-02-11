Sandoval County Government is experiencing an internet outage that has disrupted email services and limited operations at several county offices, officials announced Wednesday.

Emails cannot be received or answered during the outage. On-site services are limited at the offices of the Assessor, Clerk and Treasurer, according to a county alert.

Phone lines remain operational, including both 911 emergency and non-emergency lines.

The outage may also affect live-streaming of today’s Sandoval County Board of Finance and Commission meetings, officials said.

County officials said they will post updates as they become available.

The cause of the outage and the expected timeline for restoration were not immediately available.

