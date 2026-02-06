Sandoval County residents will have access to discounted Uber rides during the Big Game weekend as part of a safe transportation initiative aimed at preventing impaired driving.

From 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, through 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9, residents can receive up to $10 off two Uber trips by entering the promo code BIGGAME2026 in the app’s vouchers section.

The program is a collaboration among several organizations, including Bernalillo County, the city of Albuquerque, ENDWI, Sandia Resort and Casino, Cumulus Radio and the Chamber-Valley of Tourism & Talent Alliance-Rio Rancho Regional Chamber.

A maximum of 1,000 trips will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The discount applies only to rides and cannot be used for Uber Eats orders or to cover driver tips.

The initiative coincides with one of the year’s biggest sporting events, when alcohol consumption and related traffic incidents typically increase.

Residents must be located in Sandoval County, Bernalillo County or Santa Fe County to qualify for the discounted rides.

For more information about the safe ride program, residents can contact their local transportation authorities.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.