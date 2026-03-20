Bernalillo residents with incorrect or out-of-sequence property addresses could see changes coming — and faster 911 response times — if the town council adopts a new address standardization ordinance at its Monday meeting.

The council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Town Hall, 829 Camino del Pueblo. Proposed Ordinance 368 would require the town’s Planning and Zoning Department to identify and correct nonconforming addresses, coordinating updates with Sandoval County’s 911 dispatch system. The town acknowledged that a GIS data review found locations inconsistent with state and federal addressing standards. Separately, the council will vote to formally acknowledge the completed FY 2025 audit and consider reappointing Planning and Zoning Commissioner Michael Griego, who submitted a letter to Mayor Jack Torres requesting reappointment.

The meeting comes as the town pursues a major capital project: a new fire station projected to cost $10 million, with the state expected to contribute $2 million pending the governor’s signature. Mayor Torres told the council March 9 that bid opening is scheduled for early April.

The council will also review the town’s financial update, which shows general fund revenue tracking at 68% of budget through February, with GRT collections running slightly behind last fiscal year’s pace.

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Bernalillo Town Council — Regular Meeting

When: Monday, March 23, 2026 | 6:30 p.m.

Monday, March 23, 2026 | 6:30 p.m. Where: Town Hall, 829 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004

Town Hall, 829 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004 Remote access: Microsoft Teams | Access code: 286 205 558 049 29 | Password: gp3Xy7Ky | Phone: 1-575-323-1898

Public comment: Speakers must sign in; 3-minute limit per speaker

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.