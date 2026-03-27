Bernalillo firefighters could soon get new protective gear and breathing equipment under a $1.6 million state grant program targeting 30 fire departments across New Mexico, the Department of Finance and Administration announced.

The grants fund high-priority equipment for new hires — including self-contained breathing apparatuses, turnout coats and pants, helmets, face shields and safety goggles. DFA funded 190 new firefighter and EMS positions statewide in 2024 through its public safety workforce-building initiative.

Bernalillo Fire Chief AJ Bonnett told the Sandoval Signpost the department has applied for a reimbursement grant under the program and is awaiting an award letter. “We do depend on some of those resources to provide adequate fire protection to our community,” Bonnett said.

The grants target communities where rural coverage areas, extended response times and first-responder shortages have strained emergency services.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.