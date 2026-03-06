The Bernalillo Town Council will hold its regular meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 829 Camino del Pueblo, with budget adjustments and a planning commission scheduling matter on the agenda.

The meeting, which is also accessible remotely via Microsoft Teams, will open with a legislative update from state Rep. Derrick Lente before moving to public comment. Residents wishing to address the council must sign in and are limited to three minutes each.

It will also be the first meeting since Mayor Jack Torres was elected to serve a fifth term and Councilors Vincent Montoya and Gerred Prairie were reelected to their seats.

Budget Adjustments

Finance Director Terri Gray will present two budget adjustment resolutions for council consideration. One resolution addresses special funds, while a second covers the general fund. Both are up for adoption Monday night.

Budget adjustments are routine mid-year actions that allow municipalities to realign spending with actual revenues and expenses, or to account for unanticipated costs.

Planning and Zoning Commission

Community Development Director Rebecca Bolen will ask the council to approve a scheduling framework for appointing Planning and Zoning Commission members. The move is intended to bring the appointment process into compliance with Ordinance No. 367.

Financial Review

The council will also review the accounts payable vouchers list as part of its regular financial oversight.

Other Business

Public Works Director Troy Martinez will deliver an update on town infrastructure and maintenance projects. Mayor Jack Torres will close the meeting with announcements.

The council will also vote to approve minutes from the Feb. 23 regular meeting.

What: Bernalillo Town Council Regular Meeting

When: Monday, March 9, 2026, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 829 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo

Remote access: Microsoft Teams — Meeting Code: 283 252 129 524 9; Password: eo77cd3T

Phone dial-in: 1-575-323-1898 (Conference ID: 167 204 180#)

