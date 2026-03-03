Election day in the Town of Bernalillo arrived with voters needing to make decisions on keeping or changing the mayor and whether new economic development efforts should get tax dollars.

Town Clerk/Administrator Ida Fierro told the Sandoval Signpost 450 voters cast early ballots in this election, up from 300 two years ago. On Tuesday, she said, 73 people had voted as of 10:50 a.m.

James Baca says high voter turnout will be key to his chances of defeating incumbent Bernalillo Mayor Jack Torres.

Baca, whose brief electoral history includes narrow losses in 2022 and 2024 Town Council races, told the Sandoval Signpost he was recruited by residents who thought their areas of the town were lacking in services.

Candidate James Baca. (Courtesy photo)

“I want to be optimistic,” Baca said. “But historically in this town, residents don’t vote.”

He said that during the campaign, he’s heard from change-minded citizens who pledged to support him.

“But telling me you support me and voting are two different things,” Baca said.

Torres, seeking a fifth-term, has touted leadership on capital upgrades, increased transparency, stronger relationships with other governments and procurement of grants that led the town out of an unenviable wastewater treatment situation.

He said he feels good about the possible outcome.

“We’re encouraged by the reaction we’ve gotten from people,” Torres said. “But until we see the results at 7 (p.m., when the polls close), we’ve just got to wait and see what voters decide.”

Bernalillo Mayor Jack Torres, left, talks with voters on election day. (Kevin Hendricks)

Voters are also being asked to approve a new quarter-cent gross receipts tax for economic development. That’s equal to an extra 25 cents on a $100 taxable purchase.

Economic & community development director Christina Jones said earlier that money raised from the tax — estimated at $738,679 a year by town officials — can go toward economic development projects, local retailers, a local arts and cultural district or other purposes.

