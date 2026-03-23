U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union will host a “Credit 101” workshop on March 31 to provide community members with tools to understand and build their credit. The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the credit union’s Santa Ana Branch, coincides with National Credit Education Month.

Attendees will learn how to access personal credit reports, understand credit scores, and develop strategies to protect their financial information from fraud. Mariah Palmer, senior member development representative for U.S. Eagle, said the program is designed for everyone from those just starting their credit journey to those repairing past challenges.

“At U.S. Eagle, we believe financial wellbeing should be accessible, understandable, and achievable for everyone,” Palmer said.The workshop is free and includes food and beverages, though space is limited. Those interested are encouraged to sign up early at USEagle.org.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.