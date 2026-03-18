A Santa Clara Pueblo artist will demonstrate traditional pottery-making techniques at Jemez Historic Site on Saturday, March 28.

Victoria Martinez Naranjo will guide visitors through hand-building methods passed down through generations, shaping clay vessels used to carry the promise of next season’s harvest. She will also share stories connected to the cultural significance of the pottery.

Jemez Ranger Casey will prepare food in earthenware pottery during the event, with tastings available for attendees.

The demonstration begins at 10 a.m. at the site, located at 18160 NM-4 in Jemez Springs.

Admission is $7 for adults. Children 16 and younger, Native people, New Mexico disabled veterans, New Mexico foster families, and members of the Museum of New Mexico Foundation and Friends of Coronado Jemez Historic Site are admitted free.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.