New Mexico state Sen. Cindy Nava (D-Sandoval/Bernalillo) has been named to The Hill’s inaugural “Top Women Shaping Policy” list for 2026, becoming the only lawmaker from the Southwest to receive the honor.

The list, published Tuesday in The Hill’s print edition and on TheHill.com, features 50 influential women — including state lawmakers, advocates and policy experts — recognized for advancing legislative priorities across the country. Nava is among 13 state senators featured on the list.

The Hill recognized Nava as a principled strategist willing to work across the aisle and a leader whose behind-the-scenes navigation of complex policy has been essential to achieving meaningful legislative progress.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful because it reflects the values I strive to live every day as a public servant — building bridges across political and community lines,” Nava said in a statement.

Born in Mexico, Nava was the first recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals to be appointed by the White House, where she served as senior policy adviser to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. She was also the first in her family to graduate from high school and college, earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of New Mexico.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.