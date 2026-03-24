The Bernalillo Town Council met Monday to acknowledge a clean independent audit and introduce a new ordinance to standardize street addresses for emergency services.

The clean audit report provides residents with assurance regarding how their tax dollars are managed.

Auditors issued an unmodified opinion for the 2025 fiscal year, confirming that the town’s financial records are in good shape and internal controls are working as designed. While the report was positive, it identified two minor compliance findings:

PERA Contributions: State law regarding limitations on employee pickups was exceeded due to an incorrect mathematical calculation. Management is currently resolving the issue with a formal resolution.

State law regarding limitations on employee pickups was exceeded due to an incorrect mathematical calculation. Management is currently resolving the issue with a formal resolution. I-9 Paperwork: Federal employment eligibility forms were found to be incomplete in some files. Officials reported that all tested files have since been reviewed and corrected for compliance.

Mayor Jack Torres thanked the staff for their hard work, noting that obtaining an unmodified opinion was once considered a “pipe dream” for the town.

The council also reviewed financial updates through February 2026:

General Fund: Revenue totaled $8,644,062 (68% of budget), while expenditures stood at $8,327,729 (64% of budget).

Revenue totaled $8,644,062 (68% of budget), while expenditures stood at $8,327,729 (64% of budget). Tax Revenue: Gross Receipt Tax (GRT) collections reached 73% of the year-to-date budget, totaling approximately $7.96 million.

Gross Receipt Tax (GRT) collections reached 73% of the year-to-date budget, totaling approximately $7.96 million. Cannabis Excise Tax: The town has collected $107,236.79 so far this fiscal year, reaching 81% of its $132,000 budget.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.