A wave of candidates descended on filing offices across New Mexico on March 10. In Sandoval County, more than two dozen individuals — Democrats and Republicans alike — formally declared their intentions to seek office in races spanning state legislative seats, county commissioner districts, the county sheriff’s office, and several judicial posts. The filings set the stage for the 2026 election cycle.

Early voting for the primary election will run from May 16 through May 30, with primary election day on June 2. Candidates who advance will face off in the general election on November 3.

State Legislature

Four state House districts serving Sandoval County saw contested filings on Monday.

In House District 23, Democrat Elise Taylor filed against Republican incumbent Alan Martinez.

House District 44 will feature incumbent Democrat Kathleen Cates taking on Republican Raul Vigil.

District 57 produced a pairing featuring Democrat Chriselle Martinez and incumbent Republican Catherine Cullen.

District 60 drew the most crowded field of any legislative race, with Democrat Luke Jungmann facing the winner of the Republican primary bewteen Zachary Anaya and incumbent Joshua Hernandez.

House District 65, which includes Sandia Pueblo, saw incumbent Democrat Derrick Lente file. Lente is running unopposed as no Republican opponent filed to run by Tuesday’s deadline.

County Commission

Two of the three Sandoval County Commission seats on the ballot attracted competitive filings.

In District 1, three candidates filed to replace incumbent Katherine Bruch: Democrats Paul Madrid of Bernalillo and John Sapien of Corrales will compete in a Democratic primary, while Rebecca Skartwed of Placitas filed on the Republican side. Madrid or Sapien will need to earn their party’s nomination before advancing to the general.

Commission District 3 also drew three candidates, with Democrat Frank Smith Jr. facing off against Republicans Edwin Linson or Daniel Stoddard. Current District 3 Commissioner Michael Meek is term-limited as is Bruch.

County Sheriff

The Sandoval County Sheriff’s race is shaping up as one of the most crowded contests on the ballot. Three Democrats — John Paul Trujillo, Martin Arellano, and Jose Gonzales Jr. — filed to seek their party’s nomination, while two Republicans entered the race: Victor Rodriguez and Alvin Miller. Voters will need to navigate busy primaries on both sides before the two general election finalists emerge.

County Assessor

Three candidates filed for county assessor. Democrat Gerred Prairie, who is currently a Town of Bernalillo councilor, will face whichever Republican emerges from a two-way GOP primary between Richard Shanks and Lawrence Griego.

Probate Judge

Two Democrats — Linda Gallegos and Donna Tillman — filed for Sandoval County Probate Judge, as did Republican Rebecca Torres.

Magistrate Judge

Three magistrate judge seats also saw filings, each with a single Democratic candidate. Ann Marie Maxwell-Chavez filed for Division 1, F. Kenneth Eichwald for Division 2, and Delilah Montano-Baca for Division 3.

What’s Next

With filing now closed, attention turns to the June 2 primary. Registered voters who prefer to cast their ballots before election day may do so during the early voting period, which opens May 16 and runs through May 30.

Starting this year, independent voters in New Mexico will be able to participate in the state’s primary elections, a right they gained when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bipartisan SB 16 into law in 2025.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.