Sandoval County firefighters now get cancer screenings on top of their annual physicals after county commissioners approved a new contract Wednesday with the company that has handled fire and rescue health evaluations for the past eight years.

The Board of Commissioners voted to authorize the county manager to approve a Professional Service Agreement with IH2S, a Texas-based mobile medical services provider. Under the new contract, “Hot Zone” firefighters — those who work in direct fire suppression — will receive mandatory yearly cancer screenings. Support staff in “Warm Zone” roles will have the option to receive ultrasound screenings.

“Hot Zone firefighters will now receive yearly cancer screenings,” Sandoval County’s Fire Chief Chris Bagley told commissioners. “We won’t let anyone anywhere near the burning building without getting medical clearance through this.”

IH2S brings a specialized trailer to Sandoval County each year for a three-week service period, parking first at Station 44 before relocating to reach firefighters in the northern part of the county. Screenings include EKGs, blood work, physical exams, hearing tests and eye tests, along with OSHA and D.O.T. physicals required under federal regulations.

The chief noted strong attendance, adding that some older volunteers rely on the annual screenings as their primary source of blood work and preventive care.

The next Board of County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for April 8 at 6 p.m.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.