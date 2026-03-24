Sandoval County taxpayers will get a look at how the county plans to cover the cost of this year’s elections when commissioners meet Wednesday evening in Bernalillo — with more than $736,000 in state reimbursement funds on the table.

The Sandoval County Board of Commissioners meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Administrative Building Commission Chambers, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo. The board will consider approving Budget Resolution No. 3-25-26.9A(1), which adds $736,100 to the county Bureau of Elections budget. The funds flow from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office to cover election costs through the end of the fiscal year on June 30, according to county finance documents. The budget adjustments include $661,100 for precinct board judges and clerks, $50,000 for other election expenses, and $25,000 for printing and publishing.

The vote comes as Sandoval County prepares for the April 14 Rio Rancho mayoral runoff between candidates Alexandria Piland and Paul Wymer — a race that has already drawn attention to the cost of municipal elections. At their March 13 canvass meeting, commissioners revised the City of Rio Rancho’s official canvass report to reflect accurate voter counts, minutes show. Commissioners will ratify those canvass minutes Wednesday.

Also on the agenda:

Firefighter health screenings: Commissioners will consider authorizing a professional services agreement with Industrial Health Screening Solutions (IH2S) to provide annual occupational medical evaluations for Sandoval County Fire & Rescue personnel.

Commissioners will consider authorizing a professional services agreement with Industrial Health Screening Solutions (IH2S) to provide annual occupational medical evaluations for Sandoval County Fire & Rescue personnel. Brain Injury Awareness Month: District 2 Commissioner Jon Herr sponsors a proclamation designating March as Brain Injury Awareness Month.

District 2 Commissioner Jon Herr sponsors a proclamation designating March as Brain Injury Awareness Month. Meeting minutes: Commissioners will approve minutes from the March 11 regular meeting, which included action on polling place locations for the 2026-2027 election cycles and a funding MOU with the Secretary of State for the 2026 Primary Election.

Get involved

Sandoval County Board of Commissioners — Regular Meeting

When: Wednesday, March 25, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25, 6 p.m. Where: Administrative Building Commission Chambers, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo

Administrative Building Commission Chambers, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo Watch online: sandovalcountynm.gov

sandovalcountynm.gov Public comment:sandovalcountynm.gov/commission/public-comment/

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.