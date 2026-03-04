Jack Torres won a fifth term as mayor of the Town of Bernalillo on Tuesday, defeating challenger James Baca in a municipal election that also asked voters to decide on a new economic development tax.

With all precincts reporting at least some results as of 9 p.m., Torres defeated Baca by a vote of 605 (71%) to 244 (29%)

The quarter-cent gross receipts tax referendum passed 609 (74%) to 213 (26%)

Torres, who first took office in 2010, had campaigned on a record of fiscal turnaround and capital investment. During his tenure, the town secured $8 million for a new fire station, received clean financial audits annually since 2022 and obtained an $835,000 federal grant to help senior citizens with energy efficiency improvements.

Mayor Jack Torres.

More recently, the town received $1 million from U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s office for wastewater plant upgrades and broke ground on a $1 million streetscape project along Camino del Pueblo that will add ADA-compliant sidewalks and decorative lighting.

Baca, who narrowly lost Town Council races in both 2022 and 2024, said he was recruited by residents who felt their areas of town were lacking in services. He had argued that Torres’ long tenure had not delivered strong governance or forward-thinking leadership, and raised questions about turnover in police and fire department leadership.

Earlier Tuesday, Baca acknowledged the challenge ahead. “I want to be optimistic,” he said. “But historically in this town, residents don’t vote.”

Torres had expressed confidence going into election day. “We’re encouraged by the reaction we’ve gotten from people,” he said Tuesday.

Town Clerk/Administrator Ida Fierro said 450 voters cast early ballots — up from 300 two years ago — and 73 people had voted by 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. 924 votes were cast total.

Also on the ballot were two at-large Town Council seats, though incumbents Vincent Montoya and Gerred Prairie ran unopposed. Montoya has bragging rights over Prairie though, with 613 votes to Prairie’s 606.

The proposed quarter-cent gross receipts tax — 25 cents per $100 of taxable gross receipts — was estimated to generate $738,679 annually for economic development, according to town officials. Qualifying uses under state law include arts and cultural districts, cultural facilities and retail businesses. Torres said before the election that the town did not yet have specific plans for the revenue.

